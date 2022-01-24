CM Seminar: "Technologies for mindfulness practices"

Corina Sas

Professor in Human-Computer Interaction and Digital Health with the School of Computing and Communications

Lancaster University, UK

Join us on Zoom: https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/96289130581?pwd=cUFsMUFGSEFrQUUvblNsazNIK3prQT09

Description: This talk provides an overview of Professor Corina Sas's work on technologies for mindfulness, with an emphasis on the value of the human body in mindfulness practices. It outlines award winning research described in Taylor and Francis HCI journal, CHI and DIS publications targeting focused attention through both sitting and movement-based meditation. It outlines several prototypes designed and evaluated with Professor Sas's research group such as MeditAid, WarmMind, Anima, and explorations of bodily experience during different meditation practices including the one of mandala coloring. The talk articulates the value of this body of work for novel design implications for mindfulness technologies. Most of Sas's research described in the talk has been supported by the AffecTech: Personal technologies for affective health, an EC-funded Innovative Training Network.

Speaker Bio: Corina Sas is a professor in human-computer interaction and digital health with the School of Computing and Communications at Lancaster University, UK. Her research is in the area of technologies for wellbeing and health. She published close to 200 papers, and her work received extensive media coverage as well as four Honourable Mention Awards. She has been an investigator on grants totaling over £15.1 million and is part of the Editorial Boards of the ACM Transactions in Human-Computer Interaction, and Taylor & Francis Human Computer Interaction journals. This academic year she is on sabbatical leave visiting University of California at Santa Cruz, University of California at Irvine, and Stanford University.