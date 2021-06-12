Workshop: Learn about Computational Media M.S./Ph.D. Programs

Registration is required. Interested students must register for the Virtual Workshop by midnight, Pacific Time, the day before the workshop in order to attend the event by visiting: https://ucsc.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJwsf-ygrjwqHtKZO9a9Tp-5iZtda7Agkf4Z

Description: Please join us for our Virtual Open House to introduce the Computational Media M.S and Ph.D. programs. Computational Media is all around us — video games, interactive narrative, dynamic visualizations, smartphone apps, virtual reality, social media, personality-rich robots, individualized health coaching, and more. To create these kinds of media, to deeply understand them, to push them forward in novel directions, requires a new kind of interdisciplinary thinker and maker. The graduate degrees in Computational Media at UC Santa Cruz are designed with this person in mind.

At this info session you will get to hear from faculty about the program’s curriculum and degree requirements, as well as the application process including financial aid and the portfolio requirements. We hope you join us!