Advancement: Defining computational principles of sleep, cognition, and consciousness in freely behaving animals and organoid cell cultures

Description: There are three distinct computational states that the brain takes on: waking, non-REM sleep (i.e. slow wave), and REM (rapid eye movement). This structure of brain state is conserved broadly across the animal kingdom throughout evolution. These three states are critical to survival, cognition (e.g. learning and memory), and to the basic biology of the brain. This thesis will tackle foundational questions about these states as distinct computational regimes in the brain.

The field of neuroscience has produced a great body of research since Ramon y Cajal introduced the basics of neural circuitry in the late 1800s. Since that time we have observed and defined distinct behavioral states. Since the 1920’s, the neural correlates of behavioral states (such as sleep and wake) comprise oscillatory patterns observed in electroencephalogram (EEG), namely delta (0.5 to 4 Hz), alpha and beta (8 to 38 Hz) and gamma (38+ Hz) waves. Observation of these patterns, especially at the delta wave time scale, requires measurement on the scale of many seconds, commonly 30 seconds in modern neuroscience. But are these oscillatory structures the minimal units of organization that characterize the brain's distinct computational states? Or are oscillatory patterns secondary observations of a more fundamental set of neural processes? Our understanding of the brain relies on decades old definitions of wake and sleep that are influenced by observational bias, a bias we have an opportunity to overcome with modern mathematical and computational approaches.

This thesis will utilize modern mathematical and computational solutions to show that in fact a more fundamental unit of measurement can be used to evaluate the computational state of the brain. Furthermore this thesis will show that the computational state of the brain is not a global state, but varies at the local level, and over shorter time intervals than has been possible to detect using the common tools of neuroscience, which rely on surface measurements and long temporal structures.

This thesis initially investigates these aspects of the brain in-vivo with longitudinal neural recordings of freely behaving mice. The data are being analyzed on a scale infeasible in the past, and to our knowledge, not yet attempted, by analyzing terabyte scale raw neural recordings, enabling an unbiased agent to directly learn rules from the raw data, shedding the investigative biases of the past.

Finally this thesis will draw on the foundational discoveries made in-vivo and apply that to the in-vitro field of organoid cell cultures. Organoid cell cultures remain a reasonably new field with many fundamental open questions such as: to what extent organoids can be used as a model organism for testing and understanding the human anatomy; and whether the organoid model can itself learn and even form any measurable consciousness. These fundamental questions are certain to remain challenging to address without accounting for the unique biological processes expressed in the three computational states of the brain.