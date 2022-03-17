Advancement: A Distributed Control Architecture for Resource-constrained Autonomous Vehicles

Aaron Hunter

Computer Engineering PhD Student

Description: The non-military use of autonomous systems is burgeoning in the world today for applications in fields ranging from scientific, industrial, to military. At the same time, advances in semiconductor technology have enabled ever smaller, complex, and use-specific microprocessors. This proposal details a control system architecture that takes advantage of these advances for use in resource-constrained autonomous systems. The architecture consists of a real-time hardware controller, a guidance and navigation computer, and an edge tensor processing unit for machine learning inferences. While the latter two processors are commercially available, a dedicated, modular real-time controller is not. Therefore I present an open source design for a real-time controller that may be adapted to many types of autonomous systems and demonstrate it in an autonomous ground vehicle. Further I propose to use this platform to solve the following sensing, guidance, navigation, and control challenges for an autonomous ground vehicle. I will develop a novel hybrid sensor combining a visual camera and LiDAR sensor along with a custom object detection algorithm that is deployed on the tensor processing unit. I will use this sensor to map a closed circuit for the vehicle to travel. Then, I will determine an approximately optimal time trajectory for the vehicle to follow with the onboard guidance and navigation computer. Finally, I will demonstrate the performance of the ground vehicle using this trajectory in a real course.