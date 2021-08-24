Advancement: Controlling Hybrid Magnon-Phonon Quantum Systems

Join us via Zoom: https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/92171647074?pwd=NDJoYjNXL0V5dHQ5YlFielRIc3JNdz09 / Passcode: 993908

Abstract: Hybrid quantum systems are receiving great attention with potential applications in magnetic and spintronic devices. Along with current advances in quantum information and technology, a research platform to study the dynamics of the quantum system is very much needed. In this advancement, I will discuss two thrusts to explore and optimize the coupling between mechanical, magnetic and optical phenomena in individual nanomagnets.

The first to be presented is strong coupling between collective spin waves (magnons) and lattice vibrations (phonons) which our group first demonstrated in a nickel nanomagnet. We recently demonstrated 6x enhanced coupling in an amorphous CoFe nanomagnet with 2.7x smaller area. In addition to this, we observed a strong dependence of the coupling effect on the nanomagnet shape.

Based on our experimental result, I will discuss optimization of these effects influenced by way of nanomagnet material, shape, and excitation angle. The second thrust is the emerging field of all-optical switching (AOS) where light can be directly used to switch the magnetization direction with ultrafast speed. To date, I have built a dual-beam AOS and imaging setup from scratch and successfully demonstrated AOS in an amorphous TbFe film. I will propose the optimization of AOS via phonon-assisted AOS to lower the optical switching energy in a single TbFe nanomagnet, specifically by use of strain waves. In concert, these studies will introduce new degrees of freedom for controlling hybrid quantum systems with applications in future magnetization-based quantum technologies.