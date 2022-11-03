ECE Seminar: Creating Flexible, Efficient, and Productive Architectures

Dustin Richmond

Postdoc, Paul Allen School for Computer Science and Engineering

University of Washington

Join us on Zoom: https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/92329236949?pwd=emkyYmhrOFEwM084ZEl2ZzF4Qks0QT09

Description: Demand for efficient performance has produced a growth of hyper-specialized accelerators for applications like machine learning, video transcoding, and cryptography. This proliferation of hyper-specialized accelerators creates wide-ranging engineering challenges; further, the rapid evolution of software means custom accelerators quickly become outdated and must be redesigned and re-deployed, a situation that is ultimately unscalable to other important applications. In this talk, Dustin Richmond will present a novel architecture, HammerBlade, and describe some of the design insights that increase the flexibility, performance, and productivity of the system. One insight challenges the common intuition regarding the cost of on-chip networks and increases on-chip network bandwidth by 10x. This insight led to the development of Ruched Networks a novel easy-to-design network topology, that both increases on-chip bandwidth and reduces latency. This network architecture has been realized in the recent 12nm FinFET large-scale manycore chip.

Speaker bio: Dustin Richmond is a postdoc at the Paul Allen School for Computer Science and Engineering at the University of Washington. He works in Michael Taylor’s Bespoke Silicon Group. Dustin earned his Ph.D. from the University of California, San Diego. His research interests are in the design of flexible and secure architectures that can generalize across applications, evolve with software, and dynamically adapt to changes in data. His prior work includes RIFFA: A Reconfigurable Interface for FPGA Accelerators, which won a Community Best Paper Award at the 2013 International Conference on Field-Programmable Logic, and was an early contributor to the PYNQ project at Xilinx. He is an NSF Graduate Research Fellow and an ARCS Fellow. He won the Outstanding Community Leader Award from the UC San Diego Graduate Student Association, and the Excellence in Service and Leadership Award from the UC San Diego Computer Science and Engineering Department. Last, but not least, he also won the Best Social Hour Theme Award for teaching other students the basics of lock picking by locking all the Friday afternoon event food in metal boxes.

This event is for UCSC faculty and graduate students. Please do not promote externally.