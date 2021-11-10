CROSS Annual Research Symposium, October 11-14

The CROSS Symposium is almost here! Registration is now open!



This remote event will provide an opportunity to learn about the research being done by CROSS fellows and affiliated faculty, interact with CROSS and other UC Santa Cruz faculty, graduate students, and affiliated researchers, and discuss future directions and collaborative research projects at UC Santa Cruz. Each day will include a plenary session, keynotes, and continue with topic-specific workshops.



We are excited to have keynotes by Sarah Novotny of Azure/Microsoft and leading open source community expert Deb Nicholson. We will also have roundtable discussions featuring community influencer's like Nithya Ruff of Comcast and Chassidy Cook of RedHat. Full agenda here.



This year's workshops will cover a range of topics including sessions focused on the work of on-going and up-coming CROSS projects, along with other exciting research topics that could benefit from working in open source ecosystems. This year we will also once again highlight our Open Source Research Experience contributors with dedicated lightning talk sessions.



Registration is free. Links to join meetings will be provided after registration.