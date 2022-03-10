CRSS-SSRC Seminar: Surprise-Inspired Networking

David Tennenhouse

Abstract: Over the past two centuries, progress in communications and networking has been powered by the increased use of computation, storage, and information theory within the infrastructure. Although the initial focus of telegraphy, telephony, and the Internet was communication between people, our current usage model emphasizes the delivery of previously known information from servers in the core of the network to users and devices at the edge. This is somewhat at odds with the Information Theory concept of surprisal which suggests that, in the future, the most valuable information will be the “new” information entering the cloud from the edge rather than the “old” information that is stored and processed deeper within the cloud. This talk will discuss the implications of this relatively simple concept for the future evolution of our edge-to-cloud infrastructure. In particular, it will focus on the role that “near the edge” computing and storage can play in synthesizing the “new” and “old” information.

Speaker bio: David Tennenhouse is passionate about research and innovation and has a track record of embracing high risk initiatives, such as software-defined networking, software radio, IoT and data-intensive computing. He has worked in academia, as a faculty member at MIT; in government, at DARPA; in industry at Intel, Amazon/A9.com, Microsoft, and VMware; and as a partner in a venture capital firm. Tennenhouse has championed research related to a wide range of technologies, including networking, distributed computing, blockchain, computer architecture, storage, machine learning, robotics, and nano/bio-technology. He earned a bachelor's and master's degree in electrical engineering from the University of Toronto and a Ph.D. from the University of Cambridge. Tennenhouse is a Fellow of the IEEE.

