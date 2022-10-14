Advancement: Cyclops: A Scalable Anonymous Communications Architecture

Kyle Fredrickson

Computer Science & Engineering PhD Student

Description: In the face of user data breaches and mass surveillance, people are increasingly turning to end-to-end encrypted messaging services, e.g., iMessage, WhatsApp, Signal, to protect the privacy of their digital communications. While these services provide content protections, they provide no protections for communication metadata, such as the sender and recipient of messages sent. For some users, such as journalists and their anonymous sources, protecting this metadata is even more important than protecting content.

Despite years of research and myriad proposed systems, only one class is widely used, and this class offers weak anonymity guarantees. In contrast, systems providing strong guarantees have significant usability and scalability issues, and nearly all rely on the same trust model and unrealistic user assumptions.

We present Cyclops, a novel anonymous communications architecture, in response to these problems. In a departure from previous work, Cyclops leverages hardware enclaves and oblivious RAMs to provide strong anonymity guarantees with fewer assumptions about user behavior, allowing efficient and scalable systems from within a realistic adversary model.