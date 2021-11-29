Advancement: Overcoming data privacy and data gravity challenges in bioinformatic research

Join us on Zoom: https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/97561291458?pwd=VzdDQld4Z0pENUZuRWcyN2MrMGFsQT09 / Passcode: 084625

Description: People have the right to keep their personal health information private. Indeed, data from patient's medical records, family medical history, and other health information are protected in the United States by the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). Additionally, genomic, transcriptomic, proteomic, and other health and medical data tend to be prohibitively large for downloading and storage. These limitations preclude the scientific discoveries which require access to such data.

In my research, I explore the use of federated methods, synthetic data, and model organisms to overcome these limitations.