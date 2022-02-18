Pat Helland

Software Architect

Salesforce

Description: In recent years, I've become intrigued by latency, jitter, and gray failures in cloud environments. Online web-style work leverages timeouts and retries to bound human-visible low tail-latencies for non-transactional answers. This is key to empowering great user experiences! What would it take to build a transactionally correct database that offers similar tail latencies even when individual servers take long coffee breaks?

This presentation describes a thought experiment for a hypothetical design of a database system supporting snapshot isolated transactions. As this thought experiment progressed, there were a number of distributed systems challenges relating to the interaction of responsiveness and correctness. Snapshot isolation transaction semantics require reading the database as of a snapshot time and ensuring committing transactions do not conflict with earlier or concurrent transactions. We explore how partial order can be provided using quorum and, specifically, how this partial order is sufficient to provide snapshot isolation semantics. We propose that it is possible to provide a robust low tail latency database system atop a gaggle of servers even when a bounded subset of these servers experience unplanned delays. CIDR 2022 paper: CIDR 2022 paper: Decoupled Transactions: Low Tail Latency Online Transactions Atop Jittery Servers

Speaker Bio: Pat Helland has been implementing transaction systems, databases, application platforms, distributed systems, fault-tolerant systems, and messaging systems since 1978. Pat has led major innovative product contributions at companies including Tandem Computers, Microsoft, Amazon and Salesforce. For recreation, he occasionally writes technical papers. He works at Salesforce, his blog is at pathelland.substack.com, and his twitter handle is @pathelland. His new Washington license plate replaces his old California license plate while remaining immutable (IMUTABL).