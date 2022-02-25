Advancement: DeepSea: Deep learning for live single cell imaging

Abolfazl Zargari

Electrical & Computer Engineering Student

Join us on Zoom: https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/ 91445218461?pwd= TFBCWUNNVlcvMHdGOU13MHQxU2tjQT 09 Passcode: 788769

Description: Time-lapse microscopy can directly capture the dynamics and heterogeneity of cellular processes at the single-cell level. Successful application of single-cell live microscopy requires automated segmentation and tracking of hundreds of individual cells over several time points. Recently, deep learning models have ushered in a new era in the quantitative analysis of microscopy images. However, integrated segmentation and tracking of single cells remain a challenge for the analysis of time-lapse microscopy images. This work presents a versatile and trainable deep-learning software, termed DeepSea, that allows for both segmentation and tracking of single cells in sequences of phase-contrast live microscopy images. Our segmentation model can easily be trained to segment phase-contrast images of different cell types with higher precision than existing models. Our tracking model allows for quantification of dynamics of several cell biological features of cells, such as cell division cycle, mitosis, cell morphology, and cell size, with high precision using phase-contrast images. Our training dataset, user-friendly software, and codes are available here https://deepseas.org.