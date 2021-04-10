STAT Seminar Series: A class of dependent Dirichlet processes via latent multinomial processes

Luis Nieto
Chair and Professor in the Department of Statistics
Instituto Tecnológico Autónomo de México
Visiting Assistant Professor Claudia Wehrhahn

Join us on Zoom: https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/97236792087?pwd=UVc2d1pTa255em1xYnFHM21xaVdpdz09

Abstract: We describe a procedure to introduce general dependence structures on a set of Dirichlet processes. Dependence can be in one direction to define a time series or in two directions to define spatial dependencies. More directions can also be considered. Dependence is induced via a set of latent processes and we exploit the conjugacy property between the Dirichlet and the multinomial processes to ensure that the marginal law for each element of the set is a Dirichlet process. Dependence is characterized through the correlation between any two elements. Posterior distributions are obtained when we use the set of Dirichlet processes as prior distributions in a Bayesian nonparametric context. Posterior predictive distributions induce partially exchangeable sequences defined by generalized Polya urns. A numerical example to illustrate is also included.

