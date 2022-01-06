Advancement: Design of Social Affordances for Meetings in Social Virtual Reality

Anya Osborne

Computational Media PhD Student

Join us on Zoom: https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/ 7271124370?pwd= eTNnTjBQZ0VaV3ptZjB6Wm9vOWZjdz 09 / Passcode: 6b6rde

Description: My proposed dissertation research explores the potential of social affordances and novel technical interventions to support social connection and understanding in social virtual reality (VR) meetings. Towards the goal of innovating ways to help people achieve more meaningful and efficient social interactions in meetings, I engage in a Research through Design (RtD) (Gaver, 2012) process to prototype design interventions. Then, I evaluate their effectiveness in building a team process through targeted surveys, focus group interviews, lab studies, and technology probes. I describe my prior, ongoing, and future research into the design space of social affordances in social VR. This dissertation work will result in both conceptual and practice-focused contributions.