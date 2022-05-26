Designing Better Teammates by Understanding Ourselves

Paul Stegall

Postdoctoral Scholar

Northern Arizona University

Join Us on Zoom: https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/9733970 9714?pwd=ZFZIZlQ1OC9FQ1NVNW14Q WU1T2g1Zz09

Description: Robotic teammates have the unique advantage and challenge that we have the ability to design them,

and while we may know what we desire in a teammate, actually manifesting those characteristics is

difficult. In order to achieve the goal of creating our desired teammate it requires a greater

understanding of the strengths and weaknesses of design elements, as well as ourselves. In this

presentation Paul Stegall will present prior work on the use of exoskeleton devices for rehabilitation and

pathology identification, current work on human ability augmentation, and plans for future research.

Speaker Bio: Paul Stegall is a postdoctoral scholar at Northern Arizona University's Biomechatronics Lab

working on coordinated joint control of exoskeletons for children living with cerebral palsy,

following another postdoctoral position at MIT with work consisting of developing control and

information sharing strategies to improve human/exoskeleton fluency. Prior to that Paul taught

in the Mechanical Engineering and Applied Mechanics Department at The University of

Pennsylvania. Paul earned a B.S. from Johns Hopkins University, and a Ph.D from Columbia

University working on robot assisted gait training for stroke survivors and how the design of

mechanical and control systems impacts the effectiveness of gait training. Paul’s research

interests lie in how to use technology to improve people’s quality of life, and in improving our

understanding of how the human body and mind work.