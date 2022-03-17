Advancement: Digitally Assisted Analog system for Electrochemical Biosensors

Azzam Qureshi

Electrical & Computer Engineering PhD Student

Description: Biosensors have a wide range of applications in the medical and food industry. In recent years, with the advancement in MEMS technology, the scaling down of these sensors on integrated chip has become ubiquitous. This is a fast-moving field which has gradually transformed to lab-on-a-chip where several analyses or biochemical detections that were previously handled in a laboratory, are carried out on a single chip. For these systems, high precision detection with low power continues to remain an everlasting challenge. Electrochemical impedance spectroscopy (EIS) is one of these detection techniques. It is a method that is widely used in biosensors such as electrochemical cells. A popular EIS measuring instrument, Potentiostat, is widely used in laboratory settings. A significant shortcoming of these commercially available, high-precision Potentiostats are that they are both bulky and not portable. This is a fundamental hinderance towards developing a completely portable bio-detection system. In my research, I aim to develop a highly integrated system-on-chip to support EIS applications for a diverse range of electrochemical sensors. This novel chip would consist of a package formed of two separate dyes: a programmable digital backend and a high-precision analog front-end. The performance metrics for this system would match that of commercially available ones, while also adding the feature of high-portability and low-power usage.