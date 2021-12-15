Advancement: Safety, Security, and Well-Being in Digitally-Mediated Labor

Veronica Rivera

Computational Media Ph.D. Student

Computational Media Ph.D.

Join us on Zoom: https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/91090027985?pwd=bUxqMkRzQXREM1NscVdnNDVpOC9sZz09 / Passcode: 042445

Description: Digital technology and automation are changing the way we work and the types of jobs available. Increasingly more people are finding jobs through the digital labor platforms that make up the gig economy, such as Uber, DoorDash, and TaskRabbit, among others. As work becomes more digitally-mediated, workers become susceptible to a unique set of challenges impacting their safety, security, and well-being.

In my work thus far, I have explored how financial security intersects with gig workers’ career goals, how women gig workers react and respond to bias and harassment in their work practice, and characterized gig workers’ safety strategies at each stage of their work process. My future work will employ qualitative and quantitative methods to investigate how gig workers obtain support for their mental well-being, and explore the safety and security risks and mitigation strategies among workers from socially-marginalized groups.

Overall, through my dissertation work I will create a model for safety, security, and well-being in digitally-mediated gig work that can guide the future design of platforms and tools in prioritizing these aspects of workers’ experiences.