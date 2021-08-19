Defense: Direct Numerical Simulations Following the Two-Fluid Equations

Join us via Zoom: https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/99315899647?pwd=MDhhZXVhbksyZndzNVBQMjY4ZEJQZz09 / Passcode: 527690

Abstract: Particle-laden flows appear in many fields ranging from biology, chemical engineering, to geophysical and astrophysical applications. They are defined as two-phase flows, consisting of a dispersed phase (usually modeled as spherical particles such as sediments, droplets, or bubbles) and a continuous carrier phase. A notable physical process of two-phase flows is preferential concentration, which describes the accumulation of heavy particles within certain regions of the fluid due to their inertia. Examples of these processes include droplet growth in clouds, sediment transport in turbidity currents, aerosol deposition in pharmaceutical sprays, and dust agglomeration in accretion disks. Although preferential clustering has been studied thoroughly in the past several decades, much less has been done in characterizing typical particle sizes and predicting the resulting particle concentration enhancement.



In this talk, we aim to answer these questions using Direct Numerical Simulations following the two-fluid equations. In the first part, we study the evolution of particle concentration enhancement of small, heavy particles in turbulence. Motivated by arguments of dominant balance based on the two-fluid equations, we then find scaling laws to predict the maximum and typical particle concentration enhancement over the mean. In the second part, we examine the topological and characteristic features of the dense, particle clusters due to preferential concentration. We use a box-counting algorithm, following the connected-component labeling (CCL) method, in order to identify relevant quantities from clusters in the system. We hope that these results may shed light on processes associated with particle growth in relevant applications, such as in clouds and accretion disks, for instance.