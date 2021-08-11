Distributed Submodular Set Function Maximization Subject to Partition Matroid

Join us on Zoom: https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/99620840826?pwd=YTNXK05PVFUyaXlWR0RXbGJkdmVjQT09

Description: Recent years have seen a surge of interest in developing distributed algorithmic solutions for optimal decision-making problems over networked systems. The interest is motivated by diverse applications, including wireless sensor networks, robotics, power networks, and distributed learning. One important class of such optimization problems is the in-network constrained submodular function maximization, which often appears in multi-agent decision-making problems with a discrete feasible set. An example is the problem of multi-agent sensor placement over a discrete domain.

In this talk, we discuss the challenges in the design of distributed submodular maximization problems. We then present a distributed algorithm to solve a class of optimization problems that consists of maximizing a monotone and submodular set function subject to the partition matroid constraint for a group of networked agents that communicate over a connected undirected graph. The proposed solution enables each agent to obtain its respective strategy via local interactions with its neighboring agents. Our solution is a fully distributed gradient-based algorithm using the submodular set functions' multilinear extension followed by a distributed stochastic Pipage rounding procedure. We theoretically analyze our algorithm and formally establish its optimality gap. We demonstrate our results using simulation scenarios for a sensor deployment problem.

Bio: Solmaz S. Kia is an Associate Professor in the Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, University of California, Irvine (UCI). She has a joint appointment with the Computer Science Department of UCI. She obtained her Ph.D. degree in Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering from UCI, in 2009, and her M.Sc. and B.Sc. in Aerospace Engineering from the Sharif University of Technology, Iran, in 2004 and 2001, respectively. She was a senior research engineer at SySense Inc., El Segundo, CA from Jun. 2009-Sep. 2010. She held postdoctoral positions in the Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering at UC San Diego and UCI. She was the recipient of UC President's Postdoctoral Fellowship from 2012-2014. She is also a recipient of the 2017 NSF CAREER award. Dr. Kia is a senior member of IEEE and serves as associate editor for IEEE Sensors Letters, and also Automatica, A Journal of IFAC, the International Federation of Automatic Control. Dr. Kia's main research interests, in a broad sense, include nonlinear control theory, distributed optimization/coordination/estimation, and probabilistic robotics.