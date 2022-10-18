Diverse Voices: Brooke Coley

Brooke Coley

Assistant Professor in Engineering

Arizona State University

Description: The Diverse Voices speaker series returns this fall for its fifth season. Established by the Baskin Engineering Inclusive Excellence Hub, the series elevates diverse voices in academia and industry, builds community and inclusion, and encourages more students from historically underserved populations to pursue STEM education and careers.

The first event of the season 5 fall series will feature academic leader Brooke Coley. Intrigued by the intersections of engineering education, mental health, and social justice, Coley's primary research focuses on virtual reality as a tool for developing empathetic and inclusive mindsets. Coley is an assistant professor in engineering at the Polytechnic School of the Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering at Arizona State University, where she also pursued postdoctoral training. She co-leads two NSF-funded studies addressing diversity in university-affiliated makerspaces and the impact on the identity formation of underrepresented undergraduate engineering students. Coley holds a Ph.D. in bioengineering from the University of Pittsburgh and a B.S. in chemical engineering from the University of Maryland.



