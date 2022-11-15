Diverse Voices: Shellye Archambeau

Shellye Archambeau

Description: The Diverse Voices speaker series returns this fall for its fifth season. Established by the Baskin Engineering Inclusive Excellence Hub, the series elevates diverse voices in academia and industry, builds community and inclusion, and encourages more students from historically underserved populations to pursue STEM education and careers.

The second event of the season 5 fall series will feature industry leader Shellye Archambeau. Archambeau is an experienced CEO and Board Director with a track record of accomplishments building brands, high performance teams, and organizations. She is the former CEO of MetricStream, a Silicon Valley-based governance, risk, and compliance software company that enables corporations to improve their business operations through better risk management across the enterprise. Under her leadership, MetricStream was recognized for growth and innovation over the years and was named in the top 10 of the “Deloitte Technology Fast 50” and a global leader in Global Risk Consulting (GRC) by leading independent analyst firms for nine consecutive years. Archambeau currently serves on the boards of Verizon, Roper Technologies, and Okta. She is also a strategic advisor to Forbes Ignite and to the president of Arizona State University, and serves on the boards of two national nonprofits, Catalyst and Braven.

Register for the Zoom event: https://ucsc.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_EkCjcFOxSmWfcV1plLfR4g