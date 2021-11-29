Workshop: Learn about the ECE and CSE Bachelor's to Master's Pathway Programs; November 29, 2021

If you are a UCSC undergraduate and you're considering your options after graduation, please join us at the Fall Quarter Bachelor's to Master's Pathways Workshops. In this online workshop, we'll discuss the degree requirements and application process for the Computer Science and Engineering Bachelor's/Master's Pathway Program and the Electrical and Computer Engineering Bachelor's/Master's Pathway Program. These pathways enable motivated UCSC undergraduates to complete a bachelor's and a master's degree in as little as five years with advance planning.

Learn more about how to apply to either of these pathway programs by attending an online workshop on November 29th (12:00 - 1:15 p.m. PT). Interested students must register by 5:00 p.m. PT the day before the workshop in order to attend the event.

To register for the workshop on Monday, November 29th, please complete the following form: https://ucsc.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIsd-utpjgiH908tUN9oGXnZ71twEb9Zcgp