Workshop: Learn about the ECE and CSE Bachelor's to Master's Pathway Programs; November 30, 2021

If you are a UCSC undergraduate and you're considering your options after graduation, please join us at the Fall Quarter Bachelor's to Master's Pathways Workshops. In these online workshops, we'll discuss the degree requirements and application process for the Computer Science and Engineering Bachelor's/Master's Pathway Program and the Electrical and Computer Engineering Bachelor's/Master's Pathway Program. These pathways enable motivated UCSC undergraduates to complete a bachelor's and a master's degree in as little as five years with advance planning.

Learn more about how to apply to either of these pathway programs by attending an online workshop on November 30th (12:00 - 1:15 p.m. Pacific Time). Interested students must register by 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time the day before the workshop in order to attend the event.

To register for the workshop on Tuesday, November 30th, please complete the following form: https://ucsc.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJcqf-GuqjgjGNMMYv92M1py8pHOBadOeBsT