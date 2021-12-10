Electronic Design Automation and Network Security

Abstract: In this talk, I will discuss the advanced issues of electronic design automation (EDA) tools and how technology scaling critically affects the modern microprocessors design cost. In addition, I will advocate for the need for multidisciplinary research to understand different computation abstraction layers to build secure autonomous systems. In particular, I will present novel graph-based approaches to secure vehicular networks and the importance of low-cost implementation of those algorithms on edge devices.

Bio: Riadul Islam is currently an assistant professor in the Department of Computer Science Electrical Engineering at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County. In his Ph.D. dissertation work at UCSC, Riadul designed the first current-pulsed flip flop/register that resulted in the first-ever one-to-many current-mode clock distribution networks for high-performance microprocessors. From 2017 to 2019, he was an Assistant Professor with the University of Michigan, Dearborn MI, USA. From 2007 to 2009, he worked as a full-time faculty member in the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering of the University of Asia Pacific, Dhaka, Bangladesh. He is a member of the ACM, IEEE, IEEE Circuits and Systems (CAS) society, and IEEE Solid State Circuits (SSC) Society. He holds two US patent and several IEEE/ACM/Springer Nature journal and conference publications in TVLSI, TCAS-I, TCAS-II, TETC, T-ITS, CJECE, JETTA, DAC, ISCAS, MWSCAS, ISQED, and ASICON. His current research interests include digital, analog, and mixed-signal CMOS ICs/SOCs for a variety of applications; verification and testing techniques for analog, digital and mixed-signal ICs; hardware security; CAN network; CAD tools for design and analysis of microprocessors and FPGAs; and automobile electronics.