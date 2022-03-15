Energy-Efficient and Robust AI/ML Acceleration: From Circuits to Architectures and Systems

Jeff (Jun) Zhang

PhD Candidate, Electrical and Computer Engineering

New York University

Description: Deep neural networks (DNNs) have achieved or surpassed state-of-the-art results in a wide range of machine learning applications. Due to their growing popularity and high computational complexity, specialized hardware accelerators are being increasingly deployed to boost the performance of deep networks. Energy efficiency plays an important role in the deployment of deep learning in real-world scenarios, e.g., warehouse-scale data centers and power-constraint mobile devices. Moreover, errors arising from hardware faults or low voltage operation can accumulate and propagate to the application layer, causing misclassifications in safety-critical applications. In this talk, I will address these challenges and unlock cross-stack opportunities to enable energy-efficient and reliable deep learning acceleration with high accuracy and performance. I will also cover the design of high-quality Machine-Learning-as-a-Service (MLaaS) systems, discuss the existing issues on deep learning at scale, and introduce novel hardware/software co-design techniques to improve the quality of deep learning service. To conclude, future research directions centering around AI/ML systems and hardware accelerators will be presented.

Speaker Bio: Bio: Jeff (Jun) Zhang is a Postdoctoral Fellow in the Architecture, Circuits, and Compilers Group at Harvard University. He received his Ph.D. degree from the Electrical and Computer Engineering Department at New York University in 2020. He also has research internship experience with Samsung Semiconductor and Microsoft Research. Jeff's general research interests are in deep learning, computer architecture, embedded systems, and EDA, with particular emphasis on energy-efficient and fault-tolerant design for AI/ML systems and hardware accelerators. He received best paper award nominations at DATE 2022 and VTS 2018, and best presentation award nomination at DATE Ph.D. Forum 2020. Jeff serves on the technical program committee of DAC 2021-2022, ICCD 2021, IISWC 2021, IPDPS 2021 and is a co-organizer of the NOPE workshop at ASPLOS 2022.

