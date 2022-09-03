Advancement: Leveraging Knowledge Graphs to Improve Entity Linking in Open Domain Dialogue Systems

Wen Cui

Computer Science PhD Student

Description: Entity linking in dialogue is the task of mapping entity mentions in user utterances to a target knowledge base. Prior work on entity linking has mainly focused on the annotated newswire, well-written articles such as Wikipedia, or domain-specific datasets. However, existing models do not perform well in open-domain dialogues, such as those of the Alexa Prize systems, where conversations are multi-turn and involve a large number of recent and popular entities across many domains.



We propose a scalable method for training entity-linking models in an open-domain dialogue setting. We leverage an existing knowledge base, Wikidata, to systematically create a large-scale synthetic dataset for training and testing entity-linking models, covering 26 fine-grained entity types across 6 topical domains, such as movies or music. We use Wikipedia page views as an estimate for measuring entity popularity. We also create a hand-annotated corpus consisting of 1.6K entities from real user-system Alexa Prize conversations. We test and compare several baseline entity-linking systems, as well as three different entity-linking models: (1) a heuristically driven retrieval-based method; (2) an MLP model trained with a set of utterance and discourse-level features; and (3) a BERT model fine-tuned with our synthetic data, with and without discourse context. Our work to date has shown that fine-tuning on a pre-trained language model, such as BERT, with dialogue context, significantly improves the F1 score over all the baseline methods. We propose to extend our previous work by exploring how we can transfer our entity-linking models to new unseen domains or entity types. We will create additional training datasets by annotating several publicly available open-domain human-human dialogue corpora. Our primary focus will be exploring the trade-offs between fine-tuning and prompt-based learning paradigms in few-shot and zero-shot settings. Our initial results for prompt-based learning are extremely promising.