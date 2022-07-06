Advancement: Estimation and Control of Adversarial Swarms

Long Lu

Applied Mathematics PhD Student

Join us on Zoom: https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/ 93656755642?pwd= bnJ2ekxOUGZTUFhaUm5mTWpKTnEyQT 09 / Passcode: 655790

Description: In recent years, the development, testing, and deployment of swarms of autonomous vehicles for commercial, research, and defense purposes have significantly increased. In this advancement talk, we present the estimation and control framework of adversarial swarms of autonomous vehicles. For the estimation of adversarial swarms, we present the framework of combining dynamic optimization and the dynamic equations of a swarm subgroup to determine the inner cooperation strategies of large adversarial swarms. The estimation results are then validated using the unobservability indices associated with swarm subgroups. Our estimation framework significantly reduces the total number of dynamic equations used in optimization, which helps to avoid the infamous curse of dimensionality. For the control of adversarial swarms, we present the optimal defense strategy against an adversarial swarms. To demonstrate the feasibility of control framework, we formulate a battle between the attacking and defending swarms where the attackers outnumber the defenders but the defenders are still able to defend the high value unit (HVU). To model the randomness of the destruction of the attackers and defenders engaged in combat, we introduce a Monte-Carlo survivability model. Furthermore, to reduce the computational burden of solving this high-dimensional optimal control problem which is locally deterministic but globally stochastic, we introduce the adaptive distance strategy which only engages the attacking and defending swarms when they are within the combat radius. At the end, future work including important applications from our framework is discussed.