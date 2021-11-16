CITRIS Day 2021: Celebrating 20 Years of Impact and Innovation

Description: On November 16, the Center for Information Technology Research in the Interest of Society and the Banatao Institute (CITRIS) will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a virtual public showcase of emerging research, leading-edge applications, and collaboration opportunities in the interest of society. We are honored to feature academic leaders, including UCSC Chancellor Cindy Larive, industry executives, and public officials, along with students and representatives from research labs and startup companies who have benefited from CITRIS’s support over the years.

The event will also unveil strategic plans for the next three to five years, and highlight areas where CITRIS will contribute to the needs of California and the world in climate resilience, technology policy, food systems, health care delivery, and inclusive workforce development in the face of automation.

Register to attend: https://berkeley.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_0RlcOz1eSfqhvaeyRXvm5g