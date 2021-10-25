Dissertation Defense: Evolutionary Genomics of Transfer RNA Genes and SARS-CoV-2

In Person: E2, Room 599, or

Abstract: Transfer RNAs (tRNAs) are essential components of translation across all domains of life. The importance of this function is reflected in the conservation of their sequences, as well as their presence in hundreds of copies across each eukaryotic genome. These characteristics, in conjunction with their extensive post-transcriptional modifications and extreme variation in transcriptional activity by locus, make tRNA genes an enticing but as yet understudied gene family.

In this dissertation, I characterize the relationship between expression, mutation, and selection at tRNA loci in detail by using population genetics, comparative genomics, epigenetics, and transcriptomic data. I then use these results to develop a model to predict tRNA gene transcriptional activity using only DNA data. In the second part of this dissertation, I identify the effects of sequencing errors on large SARS-CoV-2 phylogenies at global and local scales, describe a novel method of adding samples to phylogenies, and explore recombination events in SARS-CoV-2 data, finding an excess in the region surrounding the Spike protein. Together, the conclusions drawn in this dissertation for both tRNA biology and SARS-CoV-2 answer fundamental evolutionary questions.