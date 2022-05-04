Experimental Application of Bayesian Inference to Wide Area Urban Search for a Radiation Source

Professor of Nuclear Engineering and University Faculty Scholar

John Mattingly, Ph.D.

North Carolina State University

Description: John Mattingly will present an experimental application of Bayesian inference to the problem of wide area urban search for a radiation source. This application seeks to estimate the a-priori unknown location of a radiation source from a collection of detector measurements in an urban environment. Prior work has investigated the application of trilateration, maximum likelihood estimation, and Bayesian inference to similar source localization problems; however, prior work did not address the complication of estimating source location when highly attenuating objects (e.g., buildings) can occlude the detectors’ view of the source. NCSU has coupled a simplified, computationally efficient model of gamma radiation transport through a large scale, heterogeneous medium representing an urban area with a Markov Chain Monte Carlo (MCMC) sampling procedure to estimate the posterior distribution of probable source locations from a collection of detector measurements. We evaluated the accuracy and precision of this method for source localization in an experimental application designed to mimic the conditions encountered in wide area urban source search. John’s seminar will describe the wide area source search scenario, the application of MCMC to estimate the most probable source location(s), and the accuracy and precision of source localization in an experiment conducted at Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

Speaker Bio: John Mattingly is a Professor of Nuclear Engineering (NE) at North Carolina State University (NCSU), where he has worked since 2011. At NCSU, John directs a team of graduate students conducting research on applications of neutron and gamma radiation detection, imaging, inverse analysis, and machine learning to nuclear nonproliferation, emergency response, and forensics. John served as the Chief Scientist and Principal Investigator of the National Nuclear Security Administration’s (NNSA’s) Consortium for Nonproliferation Enabling Capabilities (CNEC), where he directed and coordinated the research of professors and students at ten universities and scientists at four national laboratories, all of whom developed new technologies and policies to support the next generation of proliferation detection and deterrence capabilities. Prior to joining the NCSU faculty, John worked at Sandia National Laboratories from 2003 to 2011 and Oak Ridge National Laboratory from 1997 to 2003. He earned his Ph.D. in NE from University of Tennessee in 1998.