Exploring fundamental physics and optical computing in synthetic dimensions

Abstract: The physics of a photonic structure is commonly described in terms of its apparent geometric dimensionality. On the other hand, with the concept of synthetic dimension, it is in fact possible to explore physics in a space with a dimensionality that is higher as compared to the apparent geometrical dimensionality of the structures. In this talk, we discuss our recent efforts in demonstrating novel fundamental topological physics in synthetic dimensions. We also show that the concept of synthetic dimension provides new opportunities to improve hardware efficiency in classical and quantum optical computing.

Bio: Shanhui Fan is a Professor of Electrical Engineering, a Professor of Applied Physics (by courtesy), and a Senior Fellow of the Precourt Institute for Energy at the Stanford University. He received his Ph. D in 1997 in theoretical condensed matter physics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). His research interests are in fundamental studies of solid state and photonic structures and devices, especially photonic crystals, plasmonics, and meta-materials, and applications of these structures in energy and information technology applications. He has published over 600 refereed journal articles, has given over 350 plenary/keynote/invited talks, and was granted 62 US patents. Prof. Fan received a National Science Foundation Career Award (2002), a David and Lucile Packard Fellowship in Science and Engineering (2003), the National Academy of Sciences W. O. Baker Award for Initiative in Research (2007), the Adolph Lomb Medal from the Optical Society of America (2007), and a Vannevar Bush Faculty Fellowship from the U. S. Department of Defense (2017). He is a Thomson Reuters Highly Cited Researcher in Physics since 2015, and a Fellow of the IEEE, the American Physical Society, the Optical Society of America, and the SPIE.