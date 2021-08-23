Advancement: Fairness in Vision-and-Language Representations

Join us on Zoom: https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/96678404478?pwd=RlBZc00vV3J0cUZwKzVVd0JsTGJ5UT09 / Passcode: 595977

Abstract: Recently pre-trained vision-and-language models have received a surge of attraction. Nevertheless, do pre-trained representations automatically learn implicit social biases that could have harmful downstream effects? In this proposal, we target the pre-trained vision-and-language model for fairness evaluation and bias mitigation. Firstly, we discuss the definition of gender bias in such a multi-modal setting and examine the gender bias in image search results. To mitigate the biases in pre-trained representations, we propose a post-processing solution that prunes the highly correlated embeddings with sensitive attributes. Secondly, we investigate how to measure social biases involving other protected groups on the pre-trained representations. These observations motivate us to explore solutions to mitigate biases penetrated in the multi-modal representations. In future directions, we discuss how the label noises will affect the fairness evaluation, and we can correct it with proxy loss functions and proxy constraints. We will also explore how the training instances influence the fairness of the models and investigate whether pruning the training examples with negative fairness influence yields fairer representations.