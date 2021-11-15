Defense: Flexible Dynamic Quantile Linear Models

Join us on Zoom: https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/97303694438?pwd=d1J0aXRJdGpmTTdYdGh1bk1CZE52dz09 / Passcode: 776469

Description: Motivated by the problem of modeling time-varying quantiles in a way that provides rich quantitative information, we consider a class of models to describe the dynamics of a specific quantile for both univariate and multivariate time series data. This prompts us to present several methodological and computational contributions to dynamic quantile modeling, and, more generally, non-Gaussian time-varying models. We develop a flexible dynamic quantile linear model (exDQLM) utilizing a recently developed family of parametric distributions for quantile regression. A simulation study illustrates our exDQLM to be more robust than the standard Bayesian parametric quantile regression approach for non-standard distributions, performing better in both quantile estimation and predictive accuracy.

In addition to a Markov chain Monte Carlo (MCMC) algorithm, we develop an efficient importance sampling variational Bayes (ISVB) algorithm for fast approximate Bayesian inference which is found to produce comparable results to the MCMC in a fraction of the computation time. We then apply the exDQLM to the analysis of the integrated water vapor transport (IVT) magnitude quantile threshold, a primary component of many atmospheric river detection schemes. In contrast to current estimation methods, our methodology enables versatile, structured, and informative estimation of the threshold. Further, we develop a transfer function extension to our exDQLM as a method for quantifying non-linear relationships between a quantile of a climatological response and an input. The utility of our transfer function exDQLM is demonstrated in capturing both the immediate and lagged effects of El Niño Southern Oscillation Longitude Index on the estimation of the 0.85 quantile IVT.

Finally, we develop a multivariate extended dynamic quantile linear model to consider multiple time series simultaneously and jointly estimate a specified quantile for each series. To do this, we first develop a multivariate exAL distribution. We then present the details of multivariate MCMC and ISVB algorithms for exact and approximate posterior inference, respectively. The utility of the multivariate model is illustrated via application to two real datasets, including an IVT dataset spanning all of CA. We conclude with a brief review of the methodological and computational contributions presented, and discuss possible future work.