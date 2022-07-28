Advancement: Flexible Mixture Modeling Approaches to Renewal Processes

Zach Horton

Statistical Science PhD Student

Description: Renewal processes are a class of recurrent event models which emphasize the inter-arrival times, or the times elapsing between events, and have applications in areas such as modeling earth- quake occurrences and neural spike-train analysis. Models for the inter-arrival time distribution range in complexity from the homogeneous case to inhomogeneous extensions which incorporate dependence through time or other covariates. We propose two flexible mixture models for homogeneous renewal processes and corresponding time-dependent inhomogeneous extensions. The first is a Dirichlet process mixture used to model the inter-arrival density. A framework for modeling unrestricted density shapes is discussed, but detailed developments focus on the decreasing density case. We fit the model on both simulated data and an earthquake dataset in order to explore model properties. Time dependence for the density model is introduced through a common-atoms dependence structure. The second approach is a basis mixture used to model the inter-arrival hazard function. The basis functions are constructed using the log-logistic hazard function and a theoretical convergence result motivates a nonparametric prior on the weights. We explore model behavior through a simulation study, and illustrate its use on the earthquake dataset. Finally, we present an inhomogeneous extension which applies the hazard basis mixture within a modulated renewal model.