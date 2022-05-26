Advancement: Learning-Based Framework for Heart Disease Identification

Xinyi Wu

Electrical & Computer Engineering PhD Student

Description: Computer-assisted test interpretations have efficiently supported doctors in addressing early diagnosis of heart disease during routine examinations. In particular, electrocardiogram (ECG), one of the most popular cardiac tests, is a quick and painless tool for early diagnosis. It presents the status of heart condition, depending on precision of test interpretation. The objective of this work is to substantially enhance heart disease identification via a comprehensive learning-based framework

leveraging physical tests such as ECG test, cardiac stress test.