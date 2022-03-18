ECE Seminar: New Frontiers in Hardware Security: Attacks and Defenses

Sara Tehranipoor

Assistant Professor, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering

Santa Clara University

Description: Hardware security refers to the protection of physical devices from vulnerabilities and harm. A strong hardware security foundation is a great essential for realizing secure systems. Additionally, the demand for hardware security research and innovation is increasing with growing security needs in digital hardware devices. The hardware layer of devices are often directly exposed to physical attacks, which manipulate hardware or software function by physical means and pose many challenges/vulnerabilities. One potential approach to making such physical attacks more difficult is to apply hardware security primitives modules (e.g. PUFs and TRNGs) throughout the design process. Another approach is to increase the security of circuit netlists using hardware obfuscation and logic locking. In addition, applying machine learning methods to explore hardware vulnerabilities/threats are another promising methodology. In this talk, Sara Tehranipoor will first present a number of new hardware security primitives architectures that can help the use of unique characteristics of hardware to design lightweight and effective solutions for establishing security and trust in embedded systems. Second, she will present novel techniques of logic locking followed by attacks and defenses against these methods. Lastly, she will discuss the use of machine learning techniques for exploring the vulnerabilities of secured designs and propose countermeasures.

Speaker bio: Sara Tehranipoor is currently an assistant professor in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Santa Clara University (SCU). Previously, she was an assistant professor of engineering at San Francisco State University for two years from 2017 to 2019, and was awarded her Ph.D. in electrical and computer engineering from the University of Connecticut in 2017. She obtained her M.S. and B.S. degrees in computer hardware engineering from Iran in 2013 and 2011, respectively. Sara and her research team work on a variety of hardware security from hardware foundation to applied machine learning in hardware security. Topics include hardware security primitives, AI in hardware security, side-channel analysis, and hardware obfuscation. Sara is the leading author/co-author of 40+ peer-reviewed conference proceedings, journal articles, and book chapters, and has mentored 40+ graduate and undergraduate students for their research thesis and senior design projects. She has served in the organizing and technical program committee members of many IEEE/ACM conferences such as ISQED, GLSVLSI, DAC, ICCAD, CODES+ISSS, VDEC, etc. She is actively involved in Women in Engineering-related conferences/workshops/committees as a chair, co-chair, and session chair. She is the Silicon Valley Cybersecurity Conference 2020 Women/Minority in Cybersecurity (WMiCS) session chair. She received the “Best Technical Paper Award” in the 30th International Conference on VLSI Design (VLSID) & 16th International Conference on Embedded Systems in 2017. She is currently serving as an associate editor for IEEE Consumer Electronics Magazine (ICEM), and section editor of the Discover Internet of Things (DIoT) Journal.

