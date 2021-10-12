Advancement: Game Theory for Hybrid Systems

Join us on Zoom: https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/93209452144?pwd=ek1JYU9saG1zTXRnT2laTlJSdHV1Zz09 / Passcode: ek1JYU9saG1zTXRnT2laTlJSdHV1Zz09

Description: Optimizing a cost functional under dynamic constraints has been broadly studied for the last 70 years. Applications of optimal control problems are numerous and extend from engineering up to medical and biological instances. Interesting scenarios arise under the presence of adversarial agents that may be designed to cause as much harm as possible, i.e., to specifically oppose the main control objective. This problem has been studied by employing game theoretical tools, and differential games pertain to the case when the constraints are given in terms of differential equations. Interestingly, the combination of physics, computing, and networks leads to dynamic constraints that exhibit both continuous and discrete behavior. In particular, intermittent information availability, resets of variables, such as expiring timers, and other nonsmooth and instantaneous changes lead to dynamic constraints that can conveniently be captured using hybrid system models.

The design of algorithms that guarantee optimality under such hybrid dynamic constraints requires new tools, since using tools from the differential games literature would most likely lead to suboptimal solutions. Motivated by the lack of tools for the design of algorithms for hybrid games with dynamic constraints that are richer than those allowed by finite-state automata and switched systems, in this advancement proposal we present a plan to advance the field that connects control theory and noncooperative game theory for hybrid systems.

First, we formulate a framework for the study of two-player zero-sum games under dynamic constraints given in terms of hybrid dynamical systems. We present a plan to employ our framework to study games with different types of termination time conditions. Analyzing the case in which solutions to the hybrid system are complete allows us to propose results on optimality and asymptotic stability for games over the infinite horizon with applications to security and disturbance rejection problems. By considering the more general case of games over a finite horizon, we plan to implement well-developed control theoretical tools, as safety and reachability analysis to study the forward invariance of a set of interest. We propose a receding horizon algorithm for computational implementation of optimal strategies in zero-sum games for hybrid dynamical systems. When the terminal condition is time-independent, an optimality analysis is proposed with applications to pursuit-evasion and multi-stage games.

Finally, potential limitations on the access to the full state motivate the study of optimal strategies designed as output feedback laws together with state observers.