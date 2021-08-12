Workshop: Learn about the Games and Playable Media and Serious Games Professional M.S. Programs

Registration is required: Interested students must register for the Virtual Workshop by midnight, Pacific Time, the day before the workshop in order to attend the event by visiting: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/uc-santa-cruz-games-playable-media-and-serious-games-open-house-tickets-205241261137

Description: If you have or will have earned an undergraduate degree by June 2022, and you're considering a career in the Games industry, please join us at our Virtual Open House. Hear from our faculty, students, and alumni how our M.S. programs in Games and Playable Media and Serious Games can help you launch, or re-launch, your Games career.

We will discuss the application process including the portfolio requirement, curriculum, degree requirements, financial aid, and a host of other important topics.