Advancement: Inferring Multi-Transcriptomic, Temporal, and Other Influences on Networks of Gene Regulation

Nathan Maulding

Biomolecular Engineering & Bioinformatics PhD Student

Description: Regulation of gene expression is critical for all life processes. RNAseq allows for the investigation of the expression state and the inference of gene regulatory networks (GRNs). The GRN reveals mechanisms of disease and development both at an organismal and cellular level. Constructing GRNs from expression data is done by detecting statistical relationships over a series of samples. However, these relationships are noisy and do not take into account many important variables. To explore one such limitation, I implemented a dual RNAseq pipeline to investigate for the first time the regulatory mechanisms that occur between both host and virus transcriptomes in SARS-CoV-2 infected samples (Aim 1). Additionally, I developed a tool to detect gene expression relationships inferred from trajectory analysis progressions ("pseudotime") of single-cell RNAseq datasets (Aim 2). This tool is applied to investigate factor-to-target relationships and enriched pathways along a developmental path. Metrics of sensitivity and specificity are compared to a standard, non-dynamic approach. In addition to temporal gradients, I propose to extend the tool to detect other gradients, such as the dosage of some molecule, therapeutic, or nutrient and bulk RNAseq for cancer and cerebral organoid development (Aim 3). Finally, I will create an API and a data library for users to explore and contrast their own data (Aim 4).