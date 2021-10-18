GP-MOOD - a positive-preserving high-order finite volume method for compressible fluid dynamics

Join us on Zoom: https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/99620840826 pwd=YTNXK05PVFUyaXlWR0RXbGJkdmVjQT09

Abstract: We present an a posteriori shock-capturing finite volume method algorithm called GP-MOOD that solves a compressible hyperbolic conservative system at high-order solution accuracy (e.g., third-, fifth-, and seventh-order) in multiple spatial dimensions. The GP-MOOD method combines two methodologies, the polynomial-free spatial reconstruction methods of GP (Gaussian Process) and the a posteriori detection algorithms of MOOD (Multidimensional Optimal Order Detection). The spatial approximation of our GP-MOOD method uses GP’s unlimited spatial reconstruction. This talk focuses on extending GP’s flexible variability of spatial accuracy to an a posteriori detection formalism based on the MOOD approach. The resulting GP-MOOD method is a positivity-preserving method, whose numerical stability and accuracy are well examined on smooth and discontinuous flows in multiple spatial dimensions without resorting to any computationally expensive conventional a priori nonlinear limiting process for stability.

Bio: Dongwook Lee is an Associate Professor of the Applied Mathematics Department at UC Santa Cruz. Dongwook’s primary research interests include developing numerical schemes of high-order shock capturing methods for computational magnetohydrodynamics (MHD) and gas dynamics using explicit and implicit time integration algorithms on large-scale computing architectures. Before joining UC Santa Cruz in 2014, he worked at the Flash Center for Computational Science at the University of Chicago as an applied mathematician. Dongwook is the leading code architect of the unsplit hydrodynamics and magnetohydrodynamics solvers in the FLASH code. Dongwook received his Ph.D. in Applied Mathematics and Scientific Computation from the University of Maryland at College Park in 2006.