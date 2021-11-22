STAT Seminar Series: Grid-Uniform Copulas and Rectangle Exchanges: Bayesian Model and Inference for a Rich Class of Copula Functions

Join us on Zoom: https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/97236792087?pwd=UVc2d1pTa255em1xYnFHM21xaVdpdz09

Description: Copula-based models provide a great deal of flexibility in modeling multivariate distributions, allowing for the specifications of models for the marginal distributions separately from the dependence structure (copula) that links them to form a joint distribution. Choosing a class of copula models is not a trivial task and its misspecification can lead to wrong conclusions.

We introduce a novel class of grid-uniform copula functions, which is dense in the space of all continuous copula functions in a Hellinger sense. We propose a Bayesian model based on this class and develop an automatic Markov chain Monte Carlo algorithm for exploring the corresponding posterior distribution. The methodology is illustrated by means of simulated data and compared to the main existing approach. (Joint work with Nicolas Kuschinski)