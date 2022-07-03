Grid-Uniform Copulas and Rectangle Exchanges: Bayesian Model and Inference for a Rich Class of Copula Functions

Alejandro Jara

Associate Professor of Statistics

Catholic University of Chile

Description: Copula-based models provide a great deal of flexibility in modelling multivariate continuous distributions, allowing for the specifications of models for the marginal distributions separately from the dependence structure (copula) that links them to form a joint distribution. Choosing a class of copula models is not a trivial task and its misspecification can lead to wrong conclusions. We introduce a novel class of grid uniform copula functions, which is dense in the space of all continuous copula functions in a Hellinger sense. We propose a Bayesian model based on this class and develop an automatic Markov chain Monte Carlo algorithm for exploring the corresponding posterior distribution. The methodology is illustrated by means of simulated data and compared to the main existing approach. Joint work with Nicolas Kuschinski.

Speaker Bio: Alejandro Jara is an Associate Professor of Statistics at the Department of Statistics of the Catholic University of Chile. He received a M.Sc. in Statistics from the Catholic University of Chile and a Ph.D. in Science (Mathematics) from the Catholic University of Leuven (Belgium). He is the Director Center for the Discovery of Structures in Complex Data, originally funded by a grant awarded in 2018 by Iniciativa Científica Milenio.

His research interests include: Nonparametric Bayesian Statistics, Markov Chain Monte Carlo methods and Statistical Computing.