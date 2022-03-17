ECE Seminar: Towards Hardware and AI-assisted Security

Soheil Salehi

NSF-Sponsored Computing Innovation Fellow (CIFellow) and Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Accelerated, Secure, and Energy-Efficient Computing (ASEEC) Laboratory and the Center for Hardware and Embedded Systems Security and Trust (CHEST)

UC Davis

Description: The current state-of-the-art ASIC industry heavily relies on the globalized fabrication processes and hardware supply-chain model. While this benefits both participants and their global economy, the security of the underlying hardware is compromised due to various emerging hardware security threats such as overproduction, hardware trojan insertion, reverse engineering, IP theft, firmware modifications, and counterfeiting. These security threats have become a significant concern due to the rapid increase of IoT devices used in applications such as human health, public transportation, autonomous vehicles, and environmental monitoring. Hardware at the heart of the critical infrastructure consists of various hardware IPs and assets, which their continuous reliable function is deemed necessary to ensure the security of a given nation, its economy, and the public’s health and safety. There are no off-the-shelf software or scripts available for deploying the hardware security primitives.

Soheil Salehi's talk is focused on novel and effective solutions to address some of these challenges. He will describe his recent efforts in developing novel approaches for securing IoT hardware and firmware supply chain. First, he will present an effective approach to resist various state-of-the-art hardware reverse engineering attacks. Additionally, he will introduce a novel defense-in-depth approach using emerging beyond-CMOS devices to add an extra layer of protection by resisting powerful AI-assisted power side-channel attacks. Furthermore, Salehi will highlight the importance of firmware security by proposing an indirect and stealthy attack via firmware reverse engineering. He will demonstrate the potential impacts of the proposed attack and discuss a few practical suggestions for the detection and mitigation of firmware attacks. Finally, Salehi will discuss the future direction of his research, which aims to bridge the ongoing research in deep learning and innovative hardware design to increase the security coverage of IoT hardware. Exciting educational opportunities will be enabled by the development of novel hardware security measures and research of machine learning in the context of security. The broader economic and societal impacts include the feasibility of improved security and energy-efficiency towards privacy-preserving IoT devices.

Speaker bio: Soheil Salehi is an NSF-Sponsored Computing Innovation Fellow (CIFellow) and postdoctoral research fellow in the Accelerated, Secure, and Energy-Efficient Computing (ASEEC) Laboratory and the Center for Hardware and Embedded Systems Security and Trust (CHEST) at the University of California, Davis (UCD). His postdoctoral fellowship is supported by the Computing Research Association (CRA) and the Computing Community Consortium (CCC), under the NSF-Sponsored CIFellows Program for 2020. Salehi is an associate member of the UCD Institute for Hardware and AI-enabled Cyber Security (IHACS). He has published his research in prestigious journals, such as IEEE Transactions on Emerging Topics in Computing (TETC) and IEEE Journal on Emerging and Selected Topics in Circuits and Systems (JETCAS), as well as top-tier conferences in the fields of computing and security including the Network and Distributed Systems Security (NDSS) Symposium and Design Automation Conference (DAC). He was the recipient of the DAC dissertation forum grant in 2019 and the sole recipient of the UCF Excellence by a Graduate Teaching Assistant at the university-level in 2016. For more information, please visit: https://soheilsalehi.com/

