Advancement: Harsh Environment Through-wall UWB Communication Systems

Xiangjian Gao

Electrical & Computer Engineering PhD Student

Description: We study the wireless communications and particularly, our focus is to solve transmission problems in harsh environments, specifically nuclear power plants (NPPs). First, we conducted some experiments on a similar test environment with one-meter thickness concrete walls to identify the channel characteristics of thick concrete wall. Based on the tradeoff between attenuation and penetrability, we decided to operate communication systems under Ultra-wideband (UWB) frequency range from 815 MHz to 1 GHz (915 MHz is the center frequency), which is a frequency selective fading channel. Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing (OFDM) modulation is usually used for frequency selective fading channel, which will split an UWB channel into multiple narrowband subcarriers to support data transmission in different subcarriers at the same time to improve throughput and mitigate interference.

Second, we studied through-the-wall UWB channel model for harsh environments with detailed derivations for path gains, phases, and delays. Channel model is based on the combination of single-ray tracing method and Friis’ transmission equations for lossy medium and free space. Results comparison between theoretical derivation and practical measurements under 915 MHz operational frequency validates this channel model, and the difference between results is approximately 0.1 dB. Our model is based on certain assumptions for modeling through-the-wall channel estimation.



Third, due to the limited transmitted power in the NPPs side (transmitter), we decided to use SIMO (Single Input Multiple Output) UWB OFDM system with water-filling (WF) algorithm to efficiently utilize unlimited available power in control room side (receiver). SIMO system could improve the capacity, and WF algorithm would provide optimal solution in power allocation for different subcarriers. Then, we derived the lower bound expression for the transmit power utilizing outage probability criterion to minimize outage probability with minimum transmitted power. By using this lower bound expression, we modified the traditional WF algorithm to change its prerequisite from total available transmit power to total expected data rate, since total available transmit power is unknown for us. The performance of this system is compared with SISO (Single Input Single Output) system together with WF technique and different constant QAM constellations using OFDM modulation. Our approach demonstrates 46% data rate improvement compared to SIMO system using the same transmit power. Further, our simulations show up to 82.9% reduction in power consumption compared to SISO system utilizing water filling algorithm. The proposed approach also outperforms systems utilizing same QAM constellation for all the OFDM subchannels.