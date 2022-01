Register for Zoom link: https://ucsc.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJ0uc-2rpjooE90nRNWdsDRot0wmbenPmUnL

Description: The Human Computer Interaction (HCI) MS program will be holding a virtual info session on February 2 at 6 p.m. for prospective students. Learn about the HCI program and how it can launch you career in UX/HCI. There will also be a Q&A.