Heterogeneity Analysis on Multi-State Brain Functional Connectivity and Adolescent Neurocognition

Yize Zhao

Associate Professor, Department of Biostatistics

Yale School of Public Health

Description: Brain functional connectivity or connectome, a unique measure for brain functional organization, provides a great potential to explain the neurobiological underpinning of behavioral profiles. Existing connectome-based predictive models link functional connectivity with a behavioral trait without considerations on the heterogeneity in a brain-to-behavior relationship, and the information enhancement by integrating connectomes under different cognitive states. In this work, motivated by a recent landmark brain development and child health study, we propose a unified Bayesian model to characterize the heterogeneous relationship between multi-state functional connectivity and a behavior outcome. To define neurodevelopmental subtypes, we impose nonparametric Bayesian priors to achieve clustering under this supervised learning paradigm. In light of the modular nature of functional connectivity, we model the network predictors through stochastic block structures, and simultaneously select sub-network features to define each subtype. A variational expectation–maximization algorithm is developed to facilitate an efficient posterior computation. We apply our method to establish the impact of functional connectivity under resting and different tasks on the child's fluid intelligence. Our method substantially improves the out-of-sample prediction compared with existing alternatives, and identify meaningful subtypes with related functional phenotypes. Through extensive simulations, we confirm the superiority of our method in prediction, subtype construction and sub-network selection.

Bio: Dr. Zhao is an Associate Professor in the Department of Biostatistics, Yale School of Public Health, Yale University. Her methodology research focuses on the development of statistical and machine learning methods to analyze large-scale complex data (neuroimaging, -omics, EHRs), Bayesian methods, feature selection, predictive modeling, data integration and network analysis. She also has strong interests in subject matter fields including aging, mental health and cancer. She is also affiliated with Yale Center for Analytical Sciences, Yale Alzheimer's Disease Research Center, and Yale Computational Biology and Bioinformatics https://cbb.yale.edu/.