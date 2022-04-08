Defense: The Advent of High Content Electrophysiology

Neil Hardy

Electrical Engineering PhD Candidate

Description: At present, scientific tools for investigating electrophysiology lack the ability to probe cells at multiple scales, which requires a labor intensive combination of multiple methods to extract limited information. In this defense I introduce a new optical method of neural sensing using plasmonics, which is non-invasive, scalable, and offers subcellular resolution. I discuss the development of this technique, its results for in vitro sensing, and show how this could be used in a highly compact sensor for in vivo electrophysiology. Proliferation of devices based on this method would enable a massive leap in both throughput and resolution for neural sensing and further development could lead to a non-invasive, transcranial brain-machine interface.