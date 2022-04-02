High-order Joint Embedding for Multi-Level Link Prediction

Yubai Yuan

Postdoctorate Researcher in Statistics

UC Irvine

Join us on Zoom: https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/9694274 3945?pwd=a1MvaHdQQUNmcW5UZ0trK zZDRW5SZz09

Description: Link prediction infers potential links from observed networks, and is one of the essential problems in network analyses. In contrast to traditional graph representation modeling which only predicts two-way pairwise relations, we propose a novel tensor based joint network embedding approach on simultaneously encoding pairwise links and hyperlinks onto a latent space, which captures the dependency between pairwise and multi-way links in inferring potential unobserved hyperlinks. The major advantage of the proposed embedding procedure is that it incorporates both the pairwise relationships and subgroup-wise structure among nodes to capture richer network information. In addition, the proposed method introduces a hierarchical dependency among links to infer potential hyperlinks, and leads to better link prediction. In theory we establish the estimation consistency for the proposed embedding approach, and provide a faster convergence rate compared to link prediction utilizing pairwise links or hyperlinks only. Numerical studies on both simulation settings and Facebook ego-networks indicate that the proposed method improves both hyperlink and pairwise link prediction accuracy compared to existing link prediction algorithms. This is a joint work with Prof. Annie Qu in UC-Irvine.

Keywords: data augmentation, hypergraph, latent factor model, method of moments, non-convex optimization, shared parameters, symmetric tensor completion.

Speaker Bio: I'm Yubai Yuan, a Postdoc researcher in Statistics at UC Irvine. I am currently working with Professor Annie Qu where my research focuses on complex network analysis, causal inference, and latent modeling. I received my PhD degree in Department of Statistics at University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign in 2020. My main research interests are Community detection, Link prediction, Causal inference, Metric learning, Active learning, Crowdsourcing, Optimal transport.