Advancement: Designing new high power density Flux Switching Motor

Saeid Saeidabadi

Electrical & Computer Engineering PhD Student

Description: Several industries, in particular, aerospace industries, are increasingly looking to become “more electric.” Their primary focus is to replace the existing generation, propulsion, and actuation systems with alternatives based on electrical machines. Our research, therefore, aims to develop a new high-power density Motor with High-Temperature Superconducting (HTS) coils which meets the prerequisites, especially high-power density. The motor structure employs the commercially available advanced materials which possess high magnetic flux (T) saturation capability and low mass density. In addition, this research shall aim in developing a fully and partially superconducting machine having the combination of both normal state conductors and superconducting (SC) coils.