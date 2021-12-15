Baskin Engineering and Genomics Institute Holiday Giving Day

Baskin Engineering and the Genomics Institute would like to invite faculty and staff to Holiday Giving Day! We will have a fire truck with firefighters ready to accept unwrapped toys for local kids in need, as well as representatives from Second Harvest Food Bank, who will be available to collect food donations.

This is a family event! Bring your kids, grandkids, or any other family members.

What to Bring: New, unwrapped toys and non-perishable food items

You'll Enjoy: Coffee, tea and cookies from local vendors

Give Online: Can't make it? Donate online to Second Harvest Food Bank.